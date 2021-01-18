Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €185.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €173.47 ($204.08).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €151.88 ($178.68) on Friday. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company’s 50 day moving average is €148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €141.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

