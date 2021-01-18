Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Sells $282,899.10 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $282,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,464.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VCRA opened at $43.02 on Monday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

