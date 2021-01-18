Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Vienna Insurance Group stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

