Ventoux CCM Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Trading Up 0.1%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 81,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 128,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

