Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLDR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VLDR opened at $22.95 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

