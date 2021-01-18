Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $61.85. 132,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,110. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

