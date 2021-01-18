US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UCLE stock remained flat at $$0.32 on Friday. 139,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.41.
US Nuclear Company Profile
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.