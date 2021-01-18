US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCLE stock remained flat at $$0.32 on Friday. 139,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

