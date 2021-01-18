Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.05.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $969.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

