Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart’s (NASDAQ:UPST) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 25th. Upstart had issued 12,015,690 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $240,313,800 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Upstart’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

