Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UBX opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $366.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

