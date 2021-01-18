United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.89 on Monday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. 140166 upped their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

