Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells $226,064.15 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

