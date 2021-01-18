Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger Sells 10,000 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $40.03 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.