U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.42). U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,970. The stock has a market cap of $706.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $9.94.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 111.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 402.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.