U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 921,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ USCR traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $51.73. 7,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,260. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $862.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,130. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

