Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $131.60 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $139.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after acquiring an additional 695,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.