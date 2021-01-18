Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:TOUR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.07. 24,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

