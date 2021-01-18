Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) versus Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Financial Review

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -4.56, suggesting that its stock price is 556% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -41.27% -45.40% -23.07% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tufin Software Technologies and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential downside of 23.47%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 5.45 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -17.19 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy automation service that provides the real-time visibility and control needed to ensure the security and compliance of hybrid cloud environments. The company sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

