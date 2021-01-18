TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Truist

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price lifted by Truist from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTMI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

