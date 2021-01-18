TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,173. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.85. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

