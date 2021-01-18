Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 239.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 272,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $23,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

