Truist Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Truist from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Macquarie assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.65.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 402,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,591,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.