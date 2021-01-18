TrueChain (TRUE) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.50 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

