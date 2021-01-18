TriumphX (TRIX) Price Hits $0.45

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $815,654.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00049504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00128688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250393 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,376.26 or 1.06873913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067994 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

