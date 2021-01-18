Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (BOXE.L) (LON:BOXE) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (BOXE.L) (LON:BOXE) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02). 12,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 159,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (BOXE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox EUR plc (BOXE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.