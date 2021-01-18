Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.66.

NYSE:TREX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $93.29.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. Trex’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Trex by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 21,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

