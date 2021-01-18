Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post sales of $15.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.46 million and the lowest is $14.60 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $26.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $56.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.72 million to $57.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $73.53 million to $77.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,764. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $116.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Travelzoo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

