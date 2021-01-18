TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.75 million and the lowest is $7.58 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $30.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million.

TACT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TACT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 19,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,662. The company has a market cap of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.25. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

