TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.95 ($50.53).

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA FP opened at €37.10 ($43.64) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.83. TOTAL SE has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.