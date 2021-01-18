Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Receives Ourperform Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their ourperform rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.51. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.81.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$77.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,760,000. Insiders have bought a total of 27,940 shares of company stock valued at $89,877 in the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

