Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Receives C$93.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$94.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total transaction of C$681,512.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,272,515.80. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521.

TIH stock traded down C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.71. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$94.86. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.