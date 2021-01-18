TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.25. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOG. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

Shares of TOG traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$627.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

