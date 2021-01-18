Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Tilray posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 in the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 62.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $92,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 98,370,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,980,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.