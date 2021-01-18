thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TKA. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.83 ($9.21).

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) stock opened at €9.23 ($10.86) on Monday. thyssenkrupp AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.07.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

