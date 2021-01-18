TheStreet Upgrades PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $101,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,990.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,035.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in PFSweb by 11.1% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,731 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 179.0% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 25.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PFSweb in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

