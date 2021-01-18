The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,802,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,406,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 322,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The Valens has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.12.
The Valens Company Profile
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.