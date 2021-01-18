The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,802,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,406,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 322,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The Valens has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.12.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

