The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 481,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $725.55. 708,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

