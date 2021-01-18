The Procter & Gamble (PG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. The Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.38-5.53 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.38-5.53 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $134.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

