The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The New York Times by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The New York Times by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $49.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

