The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in December

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.46. 1,193,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $145.22. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.