The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €38.39 ($45.16) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.29 and its 200 day moving average is €38.99.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

