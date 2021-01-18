The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) to Sell

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

