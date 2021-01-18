The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 239 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 239 price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 197.18.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

