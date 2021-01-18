The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DXYN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 157,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

