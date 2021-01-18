The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRV. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Shares of SRV stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 12,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,816. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

