The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) (LON:CIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.78

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) (LON:CIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.78 and traded as high as $113.75. The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) shares last traded at $109.50, with a volume of 14,080 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 41.23 and a quick ratio of 25.21. The company has a market capitalization of £58.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.78.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.