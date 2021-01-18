Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.63

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and traded as high as $23.03. Teucrium Agricultural Fund shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 4,229 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

Teucrium Agricultural Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TAGS)

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

