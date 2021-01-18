Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $27.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock worth $7,919,269. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,001,000 after buying an additional 256,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 246,703 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 234,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 748.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after buying an additional 193,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 806,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,574. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.