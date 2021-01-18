Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,992,500 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 5,723,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,981.3 days.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 1,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

