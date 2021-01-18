Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TLGHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telenet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.8366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

